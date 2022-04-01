Postmaster arrested on child exploitation charges

Chad Miller, 45, is accused of having sexual conversations with someone he believed was a 13-year-old girl, according to the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office.

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colorado — A postmaster with the U.S. Postal Service faces felony charges after he expressed interest in having sex with a person he thought was a 13-year-old girl, the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office (JCSO) said.

The "girl" he was communicating with online was actually a member of the Cheezo Unit/Special Investigations Unit within JCSO.

Chad Miller, 45, was arrested following an investigation that began in August of 2021, when Miller initiated communication with a member of the Cheezo Unit, according to JCSO. At that time, Miller expressed sexual interest in the "girl" but eventually stopped communicating and never set a date to meet, JCSO said.

Between March 9 and March 30 of this year, Miller again initiated communication with an investigator who was posing as a 13-year-old girl.

During the course of their internet communication, Miller disclosed that he was a postmaster, the sheriff's office said.

The agency also reported that Miller engaged in detailed sexual communications with the person he believed was a juvenile and at one point asked for “live” pictures to verify that the girl was real.

JeffCo investigators contacted Miller at the post office in Elizabeth and arrested him for two counts of internet sexual exploitation of a child and sexual exploitation of a child.

