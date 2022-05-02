2 found dead in pickup truck in Pueblo

The Pueblo Police Department (PPD) is investigating after gunshots were reported early Monday.

PUEBLO, Colo. — The Pueblo Police Department (PPD) was investigating the deaths of two people who were found inside a truck Monday morning.

Officers responded to several calls about 3 a.m. about shots being fired and people arguing in the area of the 600 block of West Orman Avenue, according to PPD.

One party reported that they saw someone injured, according to a news release.

When officers arrived, they found two males dead inside a Ford F-250 truck, one with an apparent gunshot wound, according to police.

This is an active scene with the Crimes Against Persons Unit and Crime Scene Investigation Unit following up, PPD said.

Anyone with information on this incident can contact Detective Ron Gravatt Jr. at 719-320- 6022.

If you would like to remain anonymous, contact Pueblo Crime Stoppers at 719-542-STOP (719-542-7867) or www.pueblocrimestoppers.com. If your information leads to a felony arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward.

This story will be updated with additional information as it becomes available.

