Man wanted in connection to Saguache County homicide considered 'armed and dangerous'

Donald Garcia, 45, is wanted in connection to the death of a Salida man in his 50s, according to a release from CBI.

SAGUACHE COUNTY, Colo. — Saguache County Sheriff's Office (SCSO) is searching for a 45-year-old man in connection to a homicide Sunday morning, according to a release from the Colorado Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

The release said SCSO deputies responded just before 4:30 a.m. to a home on the 800 block of Gunnison Avenue in Saguache for a report of an injured man.

A Salida man in his 50s was discovered by deputies, and eventually died from his injuries, according to the release.

SCSO is searching for Donald Garcia, 45, in connection to the homicide. He has not been charged with any crimes at this time, the release said.

He is considered armed and dangerous, and anyone who sees him should avoid contact and call 911, according to the release.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call SCSO at 719-655-2544.

The victim's name is being withheld until the family can be notified.