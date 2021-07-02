Search underway for body of woman missing since 2019

Colorado Springs police believe Jepsy Kallungi was killed by her husband during a domestic dispute and arrested him last month.

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — An active search is underway for the body of a woman who investigators believe was killed by her husband in 2019.

The Colorado Springs Police Department’s (CSPD) said Thursday officers with their department and partners from other agencies are in Teller County looking for the remains of Jepsy Kallungi, who was last seen on March 20, 2019.

They did not provide details about the search but said it's expected to last several days.

On April 4, 2019, CSPD said they were notified about a possible missing person.

Several family members and friends said they'd been unable to contact Jepsy Kallungi. Through their investigation, they determined her last contact with anyone was March 20 of that year.

Based on the preliminary investigation, a detective from CSPD’s homicide unit was assigned to the case.

Detectives have also recovered and processed numerous items of physical evidence and obtained an arrest warrant for 38-year-old Dane Oliver Kallungi, the husband of Jepsy Kallungi.

He's wanted on a charge of first-degree murder. Investigators said the evidence suggests that Dane Kallungi strangled Jepsy Kallungi and buried her body in an unknown location.

He was arrested on June 16 in Albuquerque, New Mexico.

The investigation is still active and investigators are still attempting to locate the body of the victim. Further details of this incident will be released in the future as appropriate.

If you have any information regarding this investigation, please contact the CSPD at (719) 444-7000; or if you wish to remain anonymous, you may call the Crime Stoppers Tip Line at (719) 634-STOP (7867) or (800) 222-8477.

