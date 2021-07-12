Serial rapist sentenced to 136 years in prison

“This sentence will keep a dangerous predator off the streets and in prison, where he belongs,” District Attorney John Kellner said.

CENTENNIAL, Colo. — A man who raped a woman at knifepoint in a Cherry Hills Village home in 2019 was sentenced Friday to 136 years to life in prison, the 18th Judicial District Attorney's (DA) Office said.

The DA's office said Tre Miekale Carrasco, 26, tried to kidnap a woman in the parking lot of an Aurora fitness club in February 2019. She got away, according to the release, but he stole her car.

Five days later, the release said, Carrasco drove that car to a home in Cherry Hills Village and raped a woman at knifepoint there. He was arrested about five hours later, according to the release.

Carrasco was found guilty of 11 counts by an Arapahoe County jury on May 13 after a five-day trial:

2nd-degree kidnapping with a deadly weapon

Sexual assault with a deadly weapon

Burglary with a deadly weapon

Aggravated robbery with a deadly weapon

Two counts of aggravated motor vehicle theft

Two counts of criminal trespass

Attempt to influence a public servant

False reporting

Driving a motor vehicle without a license

Deputy District Attorney Casey Brown, who prosecuted the cases along with Chief Deputy District Attorney Christopher Gallo, recounted Carrasco’s history of sexual assaults during the July 9 sentencing.

“This defendant is a predator … This is not a defendant who can exist out in society without perpetrating on women,” Brown said. “He feels entitled to his victims, and he has left a wake of destruction behind him.”

Prosecutors said Carrasco had committed similar crimes in Kansas before he came to Colorado. He was released, and within days, was accused of another sexual assault, the DA's office said.

“This sentence will keep a dangerous predator off the streets and in prison, where he belongs,” said District Attorney John Kellner. “Perhaps his victims can take a small measure of comfort in knowing that their cooperation and testimony has led to this result.”