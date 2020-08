One man was taken to the hospital with unknown injuries, police said.

DENVER — Denver police are investigating a shooting on Federal Boulevard that sent one person to the hospital Saturday.

According to a tweet from the Denver Police Department (DPD), the shooting happened in the 4900 block of North Federal Boulevard. That's just north of Interstate 70.

A man was taken to the hospital. Police said his status is unknown.

Officers are working to gather more information and updates will be posted as they're available, DPD said.

