Lane restrictions to continue along Federal Boulevard on Sunday nights

Each Sunday evening, one lane will be closed in each direction between 6th Avenue and West Evans Avenue.

DENVER — Based on results from traffic control measures on Federal Boulevard last weekend, Denver Police (DPD) said they'll continue to implement restrictions until further notice.

Last Sunday, DPD closed one lane in each direction of Federal Boulevard between 6th Avenue and West Evans Avenue.

DPD said the goal was to allow first responders to quickly move to where they are needed in a proactive manner.

These restrictions still allow direct access to businesses and will be removed Sunday evening to not impact Monday morning rush hour, according to DPD.

They proved successful last Sunday which was the first time they were implemented.

>In the video above, a community group calls for change in the area

“The recent criminal behavior and violence along Federal Boulevard is hindering the rich history of the corridor,” said Denver Police Chief Paul M. Pazen last when announcing the traffic changes. “Those who live in the area should be able to do so without the fear of violence. Therefore, in addition to the traffic measures, there will be an increase of Denver Police officers to ensure everyone’s safety.”

DPD has said there's been an increase in violence during large gatherings along Federal Boulevard, particularly on the weekends.

It included two of the shootings in the early morning hours of Saturday, Aug.1, which resulted in one person being killed and at least five others injured. On Sunday, Aug. 16, three people were killed and at least five others were injured after two shootings in the area.