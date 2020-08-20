DPD to restrict lanes on Federal Boulevard due to recent crowds, violence

Just one lane will be open Sunday on a portion of the roadway to allow first responders to better access the area.

DENVER — The Denver Police Department (DPD) announced lane restrictions for a portion of Federal Boulevard to help increase safety along the roadway where there's been a rash of large crowds and illegal activity.

Just one lane of Federal Boulevard will be open in each direction between 6th Avenue and West Evans Avenue beginning in the early evening on Sunday, Aug. 23.

The restrictions will allow for first responders to quickly move to where they are needed in a proactive manner, DPD said.

> In the video above, community members call for change after violence in the area.

“The recent criminal behavior and violence along Federal Boulevard is hindering the rich history of the corridor,” said DPD Chief Paul Pazen. “Those who live in the area should be able to do so without the fear of violence. Therefore, in addition to the traffic measures, there will be an increase of Denver Police officers to ensure everyone’s safety.”

These restrictions will allow for direct access to businesses and will be removed Sunday prior to the morning commute.

DPD has said there's been an increase in violence during large gatherings along Federal Boulevard, particularly on the weekends.

It included two of the shootings in the early morning hours of Saturday, Aug.1, which resulted in one person being killed and at least five others injured. Just this past Sunday, on Aug. 16, three people were killed and at least five others were injured after two shootings in the area.