Denver Police investigating deadly shooting on West Alameda Ave

DENVER — The Denver Police Department (DPD) is investigating a shooting Friday afternoon that left a man dead.

According to DPD, the man was shot on West Alameda Avenue at South Raritan Street, just west of Interstate 25, around 4:30 p.m.

Someone took the man to the hospital, where he died.

West Alameda Avenue is closed from South Pecos Street to South Raritan Street for the homicide investigation, according to police.

No information about suspects or the circumstances of the shooting has been released.

This is a developing story. More information will be provided when it becomes available.

