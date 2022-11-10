Police searching for suspects who fired shots near Colfax and Broadway Tuesday

Police said two uninvolved cars were hit by the shots, but no bystanders were injured.

DENVER — Police are searching for the people who exchanged gunfire in the area of Colfax Avenue and Broadway in downtown Denver during rush hour Tuesday evening.

Police said the shots were fired just after 5 p.m. They believe two men exchanged gunfire with another man. All three people then left the scene. It's unclear if any of them were injured.

Police said they detained two people at the scene. One of them was later released. The other is under investigation for a weapons violation, but police said they don't know if that alleged violation is connected to the shots fired.

Regional Transportation District bus service at Civic Center Station was suspended while police conducted their investigation.

Police are still working to identify and find the suspects.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867 or visit metrodenvercrimestoppers.com. Tipsters can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.

Metro Denver Crime Stoppers works by assigning a code to people who anonymously submit a tip. Information is shared with law enforcement, and Crime Stoppers is notified at the conclusion of the investigation.

From there, an awards committee reviews the information provided and, if the information leads to an arrest, the tipster will be notified. Rewards can be collected using the code numbers received when the tip was originally submitted.

