Police investigating shots fired at athletic complex in Arvada

Police reported that no one was hurt, and there was no property damage. The incident is under investigation.

ARVADA, Colo. — The Arvada Police Department (APD) is looking for suspects after shots were fired at the North Area Athletic Complex during a high school football game Friday night.

The call came in around 8:30 p.m. from the complex at 64th Avenue and Highway 93, police said. Officers were already there working the game, according to APD.

APD said officers acted immediately after hearing the four shots come from the far west side of the complex.

Witnesses told police they saw someone leaning out of a car, shooting a gun.

No one was injured, APD said, there were no reports of property damage, and the game was not disrupted.

APD said they are investigating the incident. No arrests have been made.

Arvada Police responded to the report of gun shots at the North Area Athletic Complex at 64th Ave and Hwy 93. No one injured and no report of property damaged. Under investigation. Officers were already on scene working a football game. — Arvada Police (@ArvadaPolice) September 11, 2021

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867 or visit metrodenvercrimestoppers.com. Tipsters can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.

Metro Denver Crime Stoppers works by assigning a code to people who anonymously submit a tip. Information is shared with law enforcement, and Crime Stoppers is notified at the conclusion of the investigation.

From there, an awards committee reviews the information provided and, if the information leads to an arrest, the tipster will be notified. Rewards can be collected using the code numbers received when the tip was originally submitted.

