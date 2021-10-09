7 Denver strangers made it home on 9/11 because of him; his daughter wants to meet

Were you helped by Emilio Martinez during 9/11? He rented the largest car he could find and got seven strangers home to Denver.

DENVER — The daughter of a man who helped seven strangers home from Omaha, Nebraska during the 9/11 attacks is looking to connect with those people 20 years later, and a few years after the death of her father, Emilio Martinez.

Mercedes Martinez set out to find these seven people Thursday by sharing a Twitter thread of all the information she knew.

Her father was away on a business trip on Sept. 11, 2001, from Ohio; shortly after takeoff, Martinez said, the pilot announced the plane would be grounded due to a security breach.

They were told they would land in Omaha, Nebraska, and get more information when they landed.

Taking an extra precaution, as soon as they got cell service her father called and asked to rent the largest van the rental company had.

After landing and reading the news, Emilio Martinez headed over to pick up the van he rented, parked it and returned to the terminal, Mercedes Martinez said. There he found a cardboard box by a trash can and asked a ticket agent for a Sharpie.

He wrote on the sign: "GOING TO DENVER," hoping to find others stranded away from the Mile High City.

That day Emilio Martinez drove seven strangers home and dropped them all off at their front doors in Denver, refusing to take anything in return.

"To him, seeing those people make it to their families when the country was being attacked was the only thing that mattered to him," Mercedes Martinez said. "Many of those people kept in touch with him for several years after 9/11/01. It warmed his heart. We were so proud of him. We still are."

Emilio Martinez died from brain cancer on July 24, 2016, and getting so close to the anniversary of such a selfless act, Mercedes Martinez wonders if the seven still remember.

"I know social media is powerful and I'm really hoping this tweet finds those people," Mercedes Martinez said. "I'd love to hear about that drive."

Mercedes told 9NEWS her dad kept in touch with the people from the van for years - but eventually, that faded away. If you'd like to reconnect - reach out to us here - and we'll put you in touch.

