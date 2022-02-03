Sister of Green Valley Ranch arson suspect pleads guilty to drug charges

Investigators became aware of Tanya Bui's activities after her brother was identified as a suspect in an arson that killed five people.

DENVER — The older sister of one of the teens charged in connection with an arson that killed five family members in 2020 has pleaded guilty to unrelated drug and weapons charges.

Tanya Bui was arrested during the course of the investigation into the fire, but is not charged in relation to the fire, which killed five members of the Diol family in August 2020.

Bui pleaded guilty in federal court Thursday to:

Possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime

Possession with intent to distribute a mixture and substance containing a detectable amount of fentanyl

She will be sentenced June 10.

Bui was initially charged with:

Possession of marijuana with intent to distribute (less than 50 kilograms)

Possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime

> The video above aired in January 2021, when the charges were filed

Tanya Bui's brother, 17-year-old Kevin Bui, is charged in connection with the Aug. 5, 2020 fire. According to a criminal complaint filed last year, authorities investigating the fire determined the cellphone used by Kevin Bui was registered to her. Search warrants were obtained for that phone as well as a second one belonging to her.

According to the court documents, investigators also obtained records for social media accounts including Snapchat, Facebook and Instagram, as well as Apple iCloud, associated to Tana Bui, Kevin Bui and the other arson suspects.

The search warrants led to the discovery of substantial evidence for the homicide investigation, and, according to court documents, investigators said it "also became very clear that Tanya Bui was engaged in narcotics distribution and illegal firearms sales."

Kevin Bui is one of three suspects charged in connection with the fire that killed 29-year-old Djibril Diol and 23-year-old Adja Diol, as well as their 2-year-old daughter Khadija. Djibril’s sister Hassan Diol, 25, and her infant daughter, Hawa Baye, were also killed in the fire, which was set at a home on North Truckee Street in Green Valley Ranch at around 2:30 a.m.

A Denver judge last week ruled the cases against Kevin Bui and 17-year-old Gavin Seymour would remain in adult court. Another suspect, who was 15 at the time of the fire, was charged in juvenile court.

