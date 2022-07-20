Girls softball coach accused of soliciting nude photos of underage girl

Paul (Pablo) Severtson was employed by the Cherry Creek School District but was terminated after news of his arrest, the district said.

ARAPAHOE COUNTY, Colo. — The former softball coach at Cherry Creek High School is accused of soliciting nude photos from an underage girl in Virginia, the Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office (ACSO) said.

The investigation into Paul (Pablo) Severtson, 37, began in March after the Virginia girl died by suicide.

While investigating her death, the Hanover County Sheriff's Office in Virginia discovered she had been communicating with Severtson through several social media messaging apps. They contacted ACSO.

ACSO investigators found that Severtson was a coach for the girls softball team at Cherry Creek High School and the Colorado Styxx girls softball club. His employment with Cherry Creeks schools has since been terminated, the district said.

He has coached at Heritage High School, Littleton High School and Chaparral High School from November 2017 through August 2020, according to ACSO.

Severtson had three accounts on the social Media Chat app KIK using the names Tyson Richard with the user name TYSONHELP; Reggie Collins with a user name of REGGIEBBC11, and Jordan Styme with the username JSTYME8080.

Severtson passed himself off as 22 to 23 years old and said sometimes he was into fitness, ACSO said.

Investigators found that Severtson attempted to persuade his victim to produce and send nude images and videos of herself, which due to her age, would be considered child sexual abuse material.

On Wednesday, investigators from the ACSO Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) unit executed a search warrant at Severtson's home. He was taken into custody, and several items of evidence were seized from the home.

He was booked on one count of criminal solicitation, a class four felony.

ACSO was concerned there might be additional victims of Severtson nationwide.

Anyone with information regarding Severtson or the names or usernames below should contact the ACSO tip line at 720-874-8477.

Tyson Richard, user name TYSONHELP

Reggie Collins, user name REGGIEBBC11

Jordan Styme, user name JSTYME8080.

The Cherry Creek School District (CCSD) said it was notified of Severtson's arrest on Wednesday and that his employment was terminated immediately.

As part of their statement, the district noted that Severtson's arrest was not connected to his employment and did not involve any students.

Severtson worked for the district from 2020-2022. He also worked as a paraprofessional at Cherry Creek High School, West Middle School and with a small group of students at Cherry Creek Elevation. He began his employment with CCSD in August 2020.

In accordance with a state statute regarding mandatory parental notification for certain felony charges, the district has notified families at all three schools where Severtson worked.

Severtson went through the regular district hiring process, which includes a criminal background check and reference checks. The process did not raise any concerns about his employment, a district spokeswoman said.