Burglary suspect crashes stolen car into Arvada home

Two juveniles were inside of a stolen car when it crashed into an Arvada home on Wednesday morning, police said

ARVADA, Colo. — A burglary and shooting ended with two juvenile suspects crashing a stolen vehicle into a home in Arvada on Wednesday morning, police said.

At about 1:44 a.m., officers from Westminster Police Department (WPD) were called to the 6900 block of Stuart Street for a report of gunshots, according to police. That's just north of Hidden Lake.

Nobody was hurt in the shooting, but shell casings were found at the scene on Stuart Street, WPD said. During the initial investigation, police said there did not appear to be any property damage from the shooting.

WPD officers quickly located the suspect in a vehicle and began a short pursuit into Arvada.

The chase ended when the suspect vehicle crashed into a home in the 8000 block of Harlan Street, WPD said.

Nobody in the home, nor the two suspects were injured in the crash, according to WPD.

During the course of the investigation, officers learned that the two suspects had burglarized a home in the 6100 block of Johnson Street in Arvada at about 1 a.m., WPD said.

The vehicle that crashed into the home on Harlan Street was stolen from Johnson Street, according to police.

The homeowners were unaware of the burglary or that their vehicle had been stolen, police said.

Two handguns were found inside the stolen car, but were not taken during the burglary, according to WPD.