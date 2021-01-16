Suspect arrested in case of two Aurora explosions

Scott Alan Campbell was arrested late Friday in connection to the detonations on Dec. 25 and Jan. 7, police said.

AURORA, Colo. — Aurora Police arrested a suspect Friday in connection to two explosions last month in Southeast Aurora, police said on Saturday.

A SWAT team arrested Scott Alan Campbell about 11 p.m. Friday at his home at 3563 S. Uravan St., the Aurora Police Department (APD) said in a press release.

Campbell is suspected of detonating devices that caused two explosions, according to police.

The first was at 5:30 a.m. Dec. 25 and caused damage to two homes in the 18000 block of East Mansfield Avenue.

The second explosion occurred at 4:45 a.m. Jan. 7. A 911 caller reported the sound of shots being fired near their home. Responding officers found a detonated explosive device that damaged one home in the 4600 block of South Pagosa Circle, police said.

The incidents were within a mile of each other. No injuries were reported, APD said.

Campbell was being held in the Aurora jail on suspicion of attempted first-degree murder, first-degree arson and possession of a weapon by a previous offender.

According to jail records, he was being held on $1 million bail, and his next court appearance was scheduled for Tuesday morning.

APD said the investigation was still active and they weren't releasing additional details at this time.

The arrest was made through a joint investigation between the multi-jurisdictional Regional Anti-Violence Enforcement Network; Aurora Fire Rescue's Fire Investigations Bureau; the U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms, and the Aurora Police Department.