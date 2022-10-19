Westminster Police arrest burglary suspect after schools put on secure perimeter

Forrest Kristian Weger, 38, was arrested on multiple charges after crashing a motorcycle while trying to evade officers, police said.

WESTMINSTER, Colo. — Westminster Police Department arrested a burglary suspect after a search that briefly put some schools on a secure perimeter Wednesday.

At 7:46 a.m., an officer tried to stop a motorcycle with no license plate in the area of West 108th Avenue and Oak Street. The person driving the motorcycle was possibly involved with several burglaries involving businesses in the area, police said.

The suspect accelerated rapidly and ran a red light when the officer tried to pull him over, police said. The officer decided not to pursue the suspect in the interest of public safety.

A caller reported a few minutes later that the motorcycle crashed in the 10300-block of Oak Street, and that the driver had run off, according to police.

The officer found a handgun and a knife near the motorcycle, and learned after running the VIN that the registered owner had outstanding warrants for burglary, theft, possession of a weapon by a previous offender and ID theft.

At that point, the officer requested a secure perimeter be established, including Wayne Carle Middle School, and Wit and Lucas elementary schools.

Members of the K9 team and drone unit responded to search for the suspect, who was found hiding in a group of large juniper bushes in a backyard in the 10900-block of 100th Avenue, police said.

After the suspect was given multiple orders to surrender and refused to comply, a K9 was released and apprehended the suspect, according to police.

Forrest Weger, 38, was treated for a dog bite and arrested on suspicion of the following charges:

Vehicular eluding

Obstruction of a peace officer

Reckless driving

Disobeyed red light

Possession of a weapon by a previous offender

Drove vehicle without a driver’s license

Failed to display registration

