Man shot walking down street by suspect in car, police say

Aurora Police said the shooting happened in the 9600 block of East Colfax Avenue.

AURORA, Colo. — A man was walking down the street when someone inside a car shot him, the Aurora Police Department said Sunday afternoon via X, formerly known as Twitter.

The shooting happened in the 9600 block of East Colfax Avenue, according to the post.

Police said the man was taken to a hospital and is expected to recover.

According to police, it doesn't seem like the victim and the suspect knew each other.

#APDAlert Officers are responding to a shooting in the 9600 block of E. Colfax.



When officers arrived, they found an adult male suffering from a gunshot wound.



Initial reports show that the victim was walking down the street when a car pulled up and fired a weapon, hitting the… pic.twitter.com/LYnWWMhF7O — Aurora Police Dept (@AuroraPD) October 8, 2023

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867 or visit metrodenvercrimestoppers.com. Tipsters can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.

Metro Denver Crime Stoppers works by assigning a code to people who anonymously submit a tip. Information is shared with law enforcement, and Crime Stoppers is notified at the conclusion of the investigation.

From there, an awards committee reviews the information provided and, if the information leads to an arrest, the tipster will be notified. Rewards can be collected using the code numbers received when the tip was originally submitted.

> More information about Metro Denver Crime Stoppers can be found here.

> Additional Crime Stoppers bulletins can be found here.

