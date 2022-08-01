Suspect in Loveland shooting had restraining, protection order against him

The man was accused of killing a mother and her 16-year-old daughter at their home. Four other children were also in the home at the time.

LOVELAND, Colo. — A mother who, along with her 16-year-old daughter, was shot and killed in her Loveland home last week had filed a protection order and restraining order against the man accused of killing her, according to court documents.

Javier Acevado, 49, is accused of shooting 16-year-old Meadow Sinner and her mother Lindsay Daum, 41, on Thursday.

Court documents show Daum had filed a restraining order against Acevado, who is her ex-boyfriend, for protection of the five children that lived at the home on Pavo Court where the shooting occurred.

He also had a protection order against him that accuses him of continued verbal and physical abuse. The order details a time he slashed Daum's tires and keyed a swear word into her car.

In addition, Acevado was accused of abusing and sexually assaulting a minor and was scheduled for an arraignment on sex assault charges for that case on Tuesday.

Investigators said they believe after shooting Sinner and Daum, Acevado took his own life in Erie, about 30 miles south of the shooting scene.