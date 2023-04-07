Suspect named in Commerce City homicide

Jharman Lee Smith, 37, was named as the suspect in the March 19 shooting on East 67th Avenue.

COMMERCE CITY, Colo — Police have named a suspect in the fatal shooting of a man in Commerce City last month.

The Commerce City Police Department said on the night of March 19, officers found a man who had been shot to death in the 5400 block of East 67th Avenue while responding to a report of shots fired.

Detectives have now identified Jharman Lee Smith, 37, as the suspect and have obtained an arrest warrant for felony murder.

Police said Smith uses the moniker "Snatch 'Em," and described him as having "numerous" tattoos.

They're asking anyone who may have information on Smith or his location to contact the Commerce City Police tip line at 303-289-3626.

Anyone with information can also call Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867 or visit metrodenvercrimestoppers.com. Tipsters can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.

The victim's name has not been released.

