14-year-old arrested in shooting, robbery

The juvenile faces assault and robbery charges after a woman reported being shot on Big Dry Creek Trail on Sunday night, Littleton Police said.

LITTLETON, Colo. — A 14-year-old was arrested Tuesday in connection to a shooting and robbery on Big Dry Creek Trail on Sunday night, Littleton Police Department said.

Officers responded at 8:43 p.m. to the part of the trail in Progress Park after a woman reported being shot during a robbery, police said.

The woman was taken to the hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening, according to police.

The woman reported that a male and a female involved appeared to be in their mid-teens, police said.

At 1:20 a.m. Tuesday morning, officers executed a search warrant in the 1300 block of South Lowell Boulevard in Denver and arrested one suspect without incident, according to police.

The juvenile who was taken into custody faces charges of first-degree assault and aggravated robbery, police said.

Police have not announced an arrest of a second suspect.

