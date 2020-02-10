Teen shot in face, 2 juveniles arrested

The victim is expected to make a full recovery, the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office said.

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colorado — Two juveniles have been arrested after a teenage boy was shot in the face on Sep. 18, the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office (JCSO) said on Friday.

JCSO said deputies responded at 11:30 p.m. on Sep. 18 to the Swedish Southwest emergency room for a report of a juvenile who had been shot in the face.

Deputies were initially told the shooting took place in Clement Park, according to JSCO.

After investigating, JCSO said they determined the shooting was not a random act, and it actually took place at a residence near West Ken Caryl Avenue and South Simms Street.

Two juveniles have been arrested in connection to the shooting, and JSCO said the suspects and the victim are not cooperating.

The first suspect faces the following charges:

First and second-degree assault

Tampering with evidence

Possession of a handgun by a juvenile

The second suspect faces one charge of possession of a handgun by a juvenile.