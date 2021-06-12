Telluride man accused of assaulting officers in Capitol riot

Avery MacCracken, 68, was arrested in San Miguel County on Saturday.

SAN MIGUEL COUNTY, Colo. — A Telluride man is accused of assaulting two police officers during the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, according to a federal criminal complaint.

Avery MacCracken, 68, was arrested in Norwood on Saturday morning. He was held in the San Miguel County Jail until he was taken into federal custody Monday afternoon, according to the San Miguel County Sheriff's Office.

MacCracken is facing multiple charges in connection with the Jan 6. riot, including engaging in physical violence in a restricted building or grounds, civil disorder, and assaulting, resisting, or impeding certain officers, inflicting bodily injury.

> Video above: Do felons lose their voting rights?

According to the criminal complaint, on Jan. 6, MacCracken approached a police line that was attempting to protect the Capitol building and grounds. He assaulted a Metropolitan Police Department officer by pushing, shoving and punching him in the face, according to the complaint. He then moved along the line and pushed, shoved and grabbed another officer, according to the complaint.

The sheriff's office said MacCracken "has a long history of criminal misconduct." They said he has lived on and off in Telluride for decades, sometimes living in his car in different areas of the county.

According to the criminal complaint, MacCracken was identified after a Telluride resident saw his picture on the FBI website, as well as on a website called Sedition Hunters. The tipster reported this information to the San Miguel County sheriff, who also recognized the suspect as MacCracken. The chief marshal of the Telluride Marshal's Department also recognized him from the photos, according to court documents.

According to court documents, MacCracken had frequently been seen around Telluride in the same clothes that he was wearing at the insurrection.

The U.S. Attorney's Office District of Columbia said in the 11 months since the riots, more than 700 people have been arrested for crimes related to the Capitol breach--including more than 220 charged with assaulting or impeding law enforcement.

MacCracken is at least the 12th Coloradan to be arrested in connection with the Jan. 6 riots.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Latest from 9NEWS