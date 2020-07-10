Deputies find heroin, fentanyl in minivan pulled over on I-70

Beau Aaron Howarth has been charged with drug trafficking charges and is facing between 10 years and life in prison.

MESA COUNTY, Colo. — A man is facing drug trafficking charges after deputies found what they believe is 11.75 kilograms of heroin and more than two kilograms of fentanyl in a van he was driving on Interstate 70.

Beau Aaron Howarth, who is from Henderson, Colorado, was driving a minivan eastbound on I-70 in Mesa County when he was pulled over by the Mesa County Sheriff's Office (MCSO) a release from District Attorney's (DA) Office says.

During that stop, a canine trained to detect cocaine, heroin and methamphetamine alerted near the rear passenger door of the van, the DA said.

The DA said deputies found 13 packages of suspected narcotics during a search of the van, including what they believe is heroin and pills containing fentanyl.

Howarth was arrested and has been charged with possession with intent to distribute more than one kilogram of heroin.

He faces between 10 years and life in federal prison, and up to a $10,000,000 fine.