Highway chase from officials through Larimer, Colorado

Two cars were stolen in a car chase that began in Wyoming.

LARIMER COUNTY, Colo. — A man has been arrested after police say he stole two vehicles and led police on a chase through Wyoming and northern Colorado.

On Thursday, Wyoming Highway Patrol was pursuing Frank Lopez, 29, who was driving southbound Interstate 25 in a stolen SUV, a release from the Larimer County Sheriff's Office (LCSO) says.

It's not clear how that initial chase began.

Lopez continued to travel into Colorado, where LCSO said their deputies responded to assist with the chase.

In Wellington, LCSO said Lopez abandoned the SUV and stole another vehicle before he headed left onto Highway 14 toward Fort Collins, where the pursuit was terminated.

East of Timnath, deputies said they were able to reengage the pursuit only to be aborted again for safety as they entered Windsor.

Lopez was eventually located near the Vesta manufacturing facility in Windsor, where LCSO said deputies attempted a Precision Immobilization Technique (PIT) maneuver. Lopez entered the property, crashed into a turbine blade and destroyed the vehicle, according to LCSO.

LCSO said Lopez tried to continue to escape on foot but was quickly taken into custody.

Lopez had multiple felony and misdemeanor warrants out of Boulder County for kidnapping and failure to comply with probation, according to LCSO. In addition to the warrants and additional pending charges, he was arrested on suspicion of:

Aggravated Vehicle Theft - Felony

Vehicular Eluding – Felony

Criminal Mischief – Felony

Driving Under Revocation – Misdemeanor

Laramie County, Wyoming, will also be filling additional criminal charges related to this incident, according to LCSO.

Anyone with additional information about this incident is asked to call the Larimer County Sheriff’s Office at 970-416- 1985.

