Victims say decades-old acquaintances were targets in metro-area crime spree

Prosecutors charged 45-year-old Kenneth Fairchild with two dozen counts for an apparently crime spree that stretched five jurisdictions Sunday

BROOMFIELD, Colo. — Two former acquaintances of the man accused of a multi-jurisdiction crime spree said they can't understand how authorities missed warning signs in the months and years leading up to the incidents.

In a Broomfield court room Wednesday, prosecutors charged Kenneth "Gabe" Fairchild, 45, with more than two dozen counts including attempted murder, arson and reckless endangerment. The incidents occurred across Broomfield, Arvada, Thornton, unincorporated Adams County, and Commerce City on July 8, the district attorney's office said.

"It’s been a nightmare. It’s been insane," said Pete Elliott, who said Fairchild shot out the bedroom window of his home in Adams County. He said he met Fairchild through friends years prior -- back in high school.

Elliott said he warned authorities of his growing concern about Fairchild's behavior last year. "I reached out to the detectives and stuff asking when are you going to do something. He’s going to shoot up places. Why is no one stopping him?"

Other victims also said they interacted with Fairchild years before harassment began. Police accuse Fairchild of throwing a rock through a Broomfield home on Sunday. The man who lives there filed a protection order against the suspect and said he "used to be close friends" with Fairchild.

Denver Police are investigating whether Fairchild also shot at the Beauvallon luxury condo building in the Capital Hill neighborhood, including shattering a window July 4. Video appears to show the same person and car in the incident at the Beauvallon and one in Broomfield. Fairchild does not currently face any charges in Denver.

Jennifer, who asked to only be identified by her first name because of safety concerns, said she knew Fairchild from decades prior and believed he targeted old friends and acquaintances at the Beauvallon too.

"This is a personal attack," she said. "It’s not just criminal mischief. This is somebody that’s targeting our building."

Fairchild was arrested on suspicion of shooting into a burrito restaurant on Highway 287 in Broomfield Saturday, nearly missing eight people inside, and throwing a rock through a family home in Broomfield. Arvada Police confirmed Wednesday Fairchild faces an arson charge related to an incident the same day in their jurisdiction.

Arresting officers said Fairchild asked them about "remote neural monitoring" and implied the two locations he targeted in Broomfield may have equipment to do such brain monitoring.

Jennifer said she cut ties with Fairchild years ago because of concerns about his behavior, but can't understand how he was able to shoot out the window of her building if a protection order prohibited him from carrying a firearm.

"That’s very dangerous. I mean, that could’ve hit anybody," she said. "He knew exactly where he was aiming and he got it."

Elliott said he doesn't know why authorities didn't step in sooner. "Why does he keep slipping through? Why does this keep failing and why is this not be addressed like it should be?" he asked.