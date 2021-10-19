2 suspects connected to more than a dozen cases of stolen vehicles, tools in Denver metro area

The Weld County Sheriff's Office said they recovered eight vehicles and $140,000 in tools at a self-storage location in Longmont.

WELD COUNTY, Colo. — Investigators have connected two suspects to more than a dozen active criminal cases involving stolen vehicles and other property across the Denver metro area, according to the Weld County Sheriff's Office (WCSO).

WCSO said the cases connected to the suspects include:

11 vehicles stolen from Denver International Airport

One Estes Park Police case

Two Westminster cases

Two Firestone cases

Four Weld County cases

Five Longmont cases

A WCSO Strike Team has led to the recovery of eight vehicles and more than $140,000 in stolen tools from a self-storage location near Longmont, WCSO said in a news release.

Jose Martinez-Gallegos, 26, of Denver, was being held in the Weld County jail on $63,000 bond on three cases unrelated to the Strike Team investigation. Additional charges were pending and will likely be referred to other jurisdictions, WCSO said.

Graciela Mosqueda, 23, of Fort Lupton, was in the Adams County jail, also on charges unrelated to the Strike Team investigation. Additional charges were pending for her, as well.

The Strike Team investigation began Sept. 1 when WCSO deputies found two suspicious vehicles parked at the self-storage unit east of Longmont. The deputies were following up on an assault case involving Martinez-Gallegos, WCSO said.

The two vehicles were packed with stolen tools and other items, according to the release.

After that, the Strike Team executed a search warrant at the self-storage business and recovered eight vehicles worth about $113,000, one trailer and about $140,725 in stolen tools and high-ticket items, WCSO said.

Investigators were still trying to connect recovered property to other active cases and to reunite owners with their stolen tools.

Anyone with information on this case was asked to call the Weld County Sheriff's Office at (970) 356-4015. Tipsters can also contact Northern Colorado Crime Stoppers at 800-22-8477 or www.crimeshurt.com.

The WCSO offered the following tips to help prevent tool theft:

Take an inventory of tools, nothing the serial numbers for high-ticket items.

Mark tools with your name, phone number and company logo for easy identification.

Don't leave tools out in the open at jobsites or in a pickup truck.

Store tools securely, whether that's in a storage container at the site or by bringing tools into a garage at the end of the workday.

If storing tools onsite, purchase high-quality locks.

Be wary of your surroundings and report suspicious people and activity by calling 911.

