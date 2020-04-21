WESTMINSTER, Colo. — A 3-year-old Westminster girl has died after police said a preliminary investigation indicated she was accidentally shot by her 7-year-old brother. Their mother has since been taken into custody.

That’s according to a news release from the Westminster Police Department, which said the incident happened at around 10:20 a.m. on Tuesday.

According to the release, “the two siblings were playing when the older sibling … found an unsecured and loaded shotgun.” Police said investigators believe the brother accidentally fired a shot.

The 3-year-old girl was taken to the hospital, but she did not survive.

Their mother, identified as Michaela Harman, 24, and a third younger sibling were home when the incident happened, according to the release.

Harman was arrested for child abuse resulting in death – criminal negligence. She was booked at the Westminster Police Department and will be taken to the Jefferson County Jail.

Her two surviving children have been placed temporarily in the care of Jefferson County Human Services, according to the release.

