Westminster woman sentenced for murder

Serena Ahmad pleaded guilty to second-degree murder.

WESTMINSTER, Colo. — A woman accused in a fatal shooting in a Westminster home has been sentenced to 14 years in prison.

Serena Ahmad was originally charged with first-degree murder but pleaded guilty to the lesser charge of second-degree murder in the heat of passion.

Westminster police said the Feb. 2021 shooting on West 112th Circle stemmed from a disagreement between roommates at their home.

Police said it appeared two roommates had a disagreement over some guests. One of the roommates asked everyone to leave and when they didn't, according to police, Ahmad shot and killed a man.

The following charges were dropped:

First-degree murder with extreme indifference

First-degree murder after deliberation

Tampering with physical evidence

Ahmad faced up to 20 years in prison after she pleaded guilty earlier this month.

