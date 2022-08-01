Windsor man found guilty of killing his ex-girlfriend

Kaman Morgan fatally shot Brie Ann Biondolillo while she was picking up their 3-month-old son at Morgan's home.

Example video title will go here for this video

GREELEY, Colo. — A Windsor man who fired six shots at his ex-girlfriend while she was in her vehicle with their infant son was found guilty last week of first-degree murder, according to the Weld County District Attorney's Office.

Brie Ann Biondolillo, 37, of Greeley, died on Feb. 24, 2020. On Friday, after a weeklong trial, a Weld County jury found Kaman Morgan, 38, guilty of her murder.

Morgan was sentenced to a mandatory life sentence without the possibility of parole, the DA's office said.

> The video above about this case aired on Feb. 25, 2020.

“I’m thankful to know that he can’t hurt my mom or any other woman ever again,” the victim’s daughter said during the sentencing hearing.

Morgan killed Biondolillo while she was picking up their 3-month-old son at Morgan's home in Windsor, in the 400 block of Sundance Drive.

He shot at her five times through her windshield, then shot her a sixth time in the head after she fell out of the vehicle, the DA's office said.

Morgan then left the area and turned himself in to police the next day.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Latest from 9NEWS

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER for top stories from 9NEWS curated daily just for you. Get content and information right now for can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

DOWNLOAD THE 9NEWS APP

HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.

For both Apple TV and Fire TV, search for "9NEWS" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.