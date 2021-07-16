Woman, carjacking suspect killed in crash in Centennial

Littleton Police said the suspect had stolen the car at a gas station before the crash late Thursday night.

CENTENNIAL, Colo. — The Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office (ACSO) is investigating a crash in Centennial Thursday night that left a woman and a carjacking suspect dead.

ACSO said deputies were called to East Dry Creek Road and South Adams Street, just west of South Colorado Boulevard, at around 10:15 p.m. after getting 911 calls about a serious crash.

They learned that a suspect in a carjacking in Littleton that night had been driving erratically and at high speeds down East Dry Creek Road when he crashed into a car that was coming from the opposite direction, killing both drivers.

The sheriff's office said the carjacking suspect was not being chased at the time.

Littleton Police said the suspect had stolen the victim's vehicle at a gas station at South Broadway and East Dry Creek Road. He did not use a weapon, police said, and the victim was not hurt.

The names of the carjacking suspect and the woman have not been released. The sheriff's office said that information will come from the Arapahoe County coroner.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Latest from 9NEWS

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER for top stories from 9NEWS curated daily just for you. Get content and information right now for can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

DOWNLOAD THE 9NEWS APP iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n

HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.