JEFFERSON COUNTY — A woman's body was found early Monday morning after firefighters responded to a small brush fire in Jefferson County, a spokesperson for the sheriff's office said.

A trooper with the Colorado State Patrol noticed the fire near West Colfax Ave and Nile St around 1:30 a.m. Crews from Pleasant View Fire and Golden Fire responded and discovered the woman's body. An autopsy is scheduled for later Monday to determine how she died.

A spokesperson for the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office said her death is being investigated as a homicide.

© 2018 KUSA-TV