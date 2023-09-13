Woman killed in shooting in Englewood identified

Suany Melgar Almendarez, 41, was found dead with a gunshot to her head near South Vallejo Street and West Adriatic Place.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — Englewood Police are investigating the deadly shooting of a woman Monday.

Police tweeted around 9 a.m. that officers were conducting a death investigation near South Vallejo Street and West Adriatic Place. That's a few blocks east of the intersection of South Federal Boulevard and West Evans Avenue.

On Wednesday, the Arapahoe County Coroner's Office identified the victim as Suany Melgar Almendarez, 41. Her cause of death was ruled a homicide caused by a gunshot to her head.

Police have not released suspect information or any details on the circumstances surrounding the death.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867 or visit metrodenvercrimestoppers.com. Tipsters can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.

Metro Denver Crime Stoppers works by assigning a code to people who anonymously submit a tip. Information is shared with law enforcement, and Crime Stoppers is notified at the conclusion of the investigation.

From there, an awards committee reviews the information provided and, if the information leads to an arrest, the tipster will be notified. Rewards can be collected using the code numbers received when the tip was originally submitted.

> More information about Metro Denver Crime Stoppers can be found here.

> Additional Crime Stoppers bulletins can be found here.

More 9NEWS stories from Englewood:

> Watch 9NEWS original shows, live Colorado news and weather updates, daily forecasts, and sports coverage for free on the 9NEWS+ app on Roku and Fire TV.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Latest from 9NEWS





Watch more from 9NEWS on the free 9NEWS+ app for Roku and Fire TV.

9NEWS+ has multiple live daily shows including 9NEWS Mornings, Next with Kyle Clark and 9NEWS+ Daily, an original streaming program. 9NEWS+ is where you can watch live breaking news, weather updates, and press conferences. You can also replay recent newscasts and find videos on demand of our top stories, local politics, investigations and Colorado specific features.

To download 9NEWS+ on Roku search for KUSA.