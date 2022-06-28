Adams County School District 14 sues the state over reorganization vote

The district was joined by the Classroom Teachers Association in the lawsuit.

ADAMS COUNTY, Colo. — Adams County School District 14 on Tuesday filed a lawsuit against the state Board of Education alleging that the board abused its power when it ordered the district to reorganize last month.

The suit, filed in Denver District Court, also challenges how the board applied the Accountability and Reorganization acts.

The district was joined by the Classroom Teachers Association in the lawsuit because "the State Board's order adversely impacts CTA members and their rights through a collective bargaining agreement between Adams 14 and CTA," according to a news release.

