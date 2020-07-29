Remote learning will continue through 1st quarter for DPS students

The district is set to make a formal announcement about the change Wednesday afternoon.

DENVER — Students within Colorado's largest school district will learn remotely for the entire first quarter, according to the district which is set to make a formal announcement Wednesday afternoon.

Denver Public Schools (DPS) had previously pushed back its start date to Aug. 24 and said they would continue with remote learning until early September. Now students will not return to in-person until sometime in October at the earliest.

