DPS provides update regarding fall learning plans

Susana Cordova discussed what lies ahead as the district navigates through the coronavirus pandemic.

DENVER — Denver Public Schools (DPS) Superintendent Susana Cordova provided an overview of district updates and answered questions during an 11 a.m. briefing on Wednesday as the state's largest district continues to navigate challenges brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic.

During a briefing last week, Cordova called the first day of remote learning for the new school year a "great success" and said that thanks to a shipment late last week, they have enough Chromebooks for all students who need them.

More devices have been ordered, however, Cordova said they have enough to meet their current needs.

"It is really about making the connections to make sure that everybody has the resources they need," she said.

Cordova said they've worked on new protocols to support student learning in a remote environment. They include things like a code of conduct and how to apply discipline when necessary in a "virtual space."

DPS began the new school year last Monday with remote learning for everyone after pushing its start date back a week to Aug. 24. They plan to continue the virtual learning for most students through the end of the first quarter, which is in mid-October.