x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Denver's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Denver, Colorado | 9NEWS.com

Back to Learning

DPS provides update regarding fall learning plans

Susana Cordova discussed what lies ahead as the district navigates through the coronavirus pandemic.
Credit: Tom Cole
Susana Cordova talks about the plans and protections needed to bring students back to school for in-person learning.

DENVER — Denver Public Schools (DPS) Superintendent Susana Cordova provided an overview of district updates and answered questions during an 11 a.m. briefing on Wednesday as the state's largest district continues to navigate challenges brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic. 

Check back for a full write-up and a video of the news conference. 

RELATED: Watch 9NEWS for free on ROKU, Apple TV, Fire TV

During a briefing last week, Cordova called the first day of remote learning for the new school year a "great success" and said that thanks to a shipment late last week, they have enough Chromebooks for all students who need them.

More devices have been ordered, however, Cordova said they have enough to meet their current needs. 

"It is really about making the connections to make sure that everybody has the resources they need," she said.

Cordova said they've worked on new protocols to support student learning in a remote environment. They include things like a code of conduct and how to apply discipline when necessary in a "virtual space."

DPS began the new school year last Monday with remote learning for everyone after pushing its start date back a week to Aug. 24. They plan to continue the virtual learning for most students through the end of the first quarter, which is in mid-October.

RELATED: Polis, education officials adress digital divide

RELATED: 1st day in DPS a 'great success', district says

SUGGESTED VIDEOSLocal stories from 9NEWS  