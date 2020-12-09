DPS details dates for in-person learning for kindergarteners, first-graders

Denver Public Schools is taking a phased-in approach to moving students from remote to in-person learning.

DENVER — Denver Public Schools (DPS) said its kindergarteners and first graders will be the next students to return to in-person learning as part of the district’s phased-in approach.

Superintendent Susana Cordova sent a letter Friday saying that kindergarten students and some first graders will begin to phase into in-person learning between Sept. 28 and Oct. 2.

All first graders will phase in from Oct. 5-9, her letter said.

Plans will vary by school, and be distributed by individual principals.

Students in second through fifth grade will return to full in-person learning on Oct. 21, the district said. Health and safety orientations are planned for those children between Oct. 12 and 16.

As for older students, DPS said officials are meeting with middle and high school principals next week and will be analyzing Denver’s COVID-19 trends.

“We anticipate that secondary students will return for a mix of in-person and remote learning, due to higher class sizes and the different scheduling needs of older students,” the letter from Cordova reads.

Health and safety orientations will begin for sixth through 12th grade students between Oct. 12 and 16, and a mix of in-person and remote learning will begin on Oct. 21.

Parents will receive details from their specific schools.

The deadline for parents to choose or change their enrollment to in-person school or a virtual program is Sept. 18.