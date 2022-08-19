CU Police Department officers bring victim advocate with them for certain crimes

The embedded position was created last year and falls between the Office of Victim Assistance and CUPD.

BOULDER, Colo. — Editor's Note: This story discusses the topic of sexual assault

When officers with the University of Colorado Police Department (CUPD) respond to crimes that are traumatic for victims, they now are accompanied by a victim advocate, who is rostered in the university's Office of Victim Assistance (OVA).

“Traumatic events happen every day and CU Boulder’s community is not exempt," said Jessica Ladd-Webert, a licensed professional counselor who also is the director of the OVA. "And so we wanted to see how we can continue and increase support for survivors.”

To do so, Ladd-Webert created the position where an advocate, Anna Brennan, is embedded in the CU Police Department.

The position has been around since last summer.

“So when police are taking reports, showing up – they can bring a victim advocate with them to check in about safety, emotional wellness, going over their rights and options," Ladd-Webert explained.

The presence of Brennan can make a big difference for those who go through a crime like a sexual assault or other traumatic events.

“And so when police respond – they are an authority, they are there to take information, and so to have an advocate who is there completely focused on the victim’s well-being and why the investigators and detective are getting facts and information they need to do their job, it helps make the victim feel more supported," Ladd-Webert said. “I think that we’ve just always wanted to continue to grow support for survivors. We’ve had a long term victim’s assistance office and how can we continue to grow our reach?”

In the last year, Brennan has responded to more than 100 victims and witnesses.

“So not only responding to victims but witnesses can also be impacted by seeing things, hearing things," Ladd-Webert said. “People have been appreciative for extra support, someone checking in, following up with them, connecting them with other resources, it’s been received well."

Brennan has a number of duties, but is able to provide education to officers about advocacy, as well as provide a bridge for survivors to confidential counselors.

CUPD is continuing to investigate a report of a sexual assault that happened in a freshman residence hall on Wednesday.

According to police, at about 10 p.m., the suspect knocked on the victim's door located in the Williams Village North building.

Police are asking the public for help locating the suspect who is described as a white college-aged man, who's about 6-feet tall with dirty blonde hair, and was wearing a white or grey shirt and sweatpants.

Anyone with information regarding this crime or the suspect’s location is encouraged to call the tip line at 303-492-4469.

CU Boulder shared the following resources for people impacted by sexual assault:

University community members seeking free and confidential support, trauma focused counseling, and victim advocacy related to sexual misconduct, harassment, partner abuse, and other types of crimes can also reach out to our Office of Victim Assistance (OVA) at 303-492-8855 (24/7) or assist@colorado.edu.

Counseling and Psychiatric Services (CAPS) provides free, confidential mental health services for students. They can be reached 24/7 at 303-492-2277.

The Faculty and Staff Assistance Program (FSAP) offers counseling and consulting services to employees, both in-person and via telehealth. FSAP can be reached at 303-492-3020.

For more information on reporting options, how to be an effective bystander and how to support victims and survivors visit CU Boulder's Don't Ignore It.