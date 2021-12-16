Denver superintendent's contract extended by 2 years with board vote

Superintendent Dr. Alex Marrero's contract was extended from two to four years by the DPS board, who praised his strong leadership during the pandemic.

DENVER — The board of Denver Public Schools (DPS) approved an extension of Superintendent Dr. Alex Marrero's contract from two to four years in a 5 to 2 vote on Thursday.

Marrero hasn't been on the job long – taking over the leadership position in July. The extension keeps Marrero around through June 2025 with an option to add on a year.

In a news release from Denver Public Schools (DPS), board members said their votes "not only reflect their belief in Marrero's ability to lead the state’s largest school district, but also provides much-needed consistency, stability and continuity in leadership for students, families and staff members."

Board President Xóchitl “Sochi” Gaytán said she believed in bold leadership and believes that the district has that quality in Marrero. “We have already seen bold and swift action from him as superintendent," she said. "Having that positive impact on a district the size of Denver Public Schools requires more than two years. Extending this contract will help Dr. Marrero’s success.”

Black community leaders shared their support for the extension before the vote. The Latino Education Coalition criticized the move, saying it's too soon judge Marrero's performance and extend the contract.

“I am honored by this vote of confidence by the Board of Education, and I am incredibly grateful for the amazing reception and tremendous support I have received throughout my travels in this incredible city," said Marrero. "I will continue to build on what I have learned from the DPS community, and I will do everything in my power to ensure that every classroom within the district prepares all of our scholars for a great future.”

Board members praised Marrero for strong leadership during the pandemic, work on the district's strategic plan and his 100-day listening tour where he asked for student input.

The contract extension does not affect Marrero's yearly salary of $260,000.

More information on the school board's full motion can be found here.