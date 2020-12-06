Denver school board voting on proposal to pull DPD officers out of schools

The proposal came following the George Floyd protests in Denver, which sparked conversations about law enforcement and race.

DENVER — The Denver Public Schools board will vote on a proposal Thursday night to pull Denver Police Department officers out of the district entirely.

A DPS spokesperson said 71 people have signed up for public comment on the proposal, which was sparked by conversations during the George Floyd protests that lasted for more than a week in downtown Denver.

Board member Tay Anderson, who was very involved in the protests, said he doesn’t expect the board to be able to vote on the resolution until late Thursday night or even early Friday morning. It needs a “yes” from four of the seven DPS school board members to pass, and Anderson said he believes he has the votes.

Anderson said school resources officers unfairly target students of color, and make them wary of law enforcement early in their lives.

“We want to make sure all students in all of our schools, especially our students of color, feel safe and protected," Anderson said last week.

There are currently 17 school resource officers working as part of DPD’s contract with DPS. Most of them work in larger high schools and some of the district’s middle schools.

Ending the contract will not impact the DPS Department of Safety, which has a staff of 135 people. Their responsibilities, according to the website, are:

"Led by Chief Michael Eaton, the department has over 140 team members including investigators, armed patrol officers, dispatchers, emergency management professionals and campus safety officers. Our responsibilities are far reaching. In addition to training district staff in emergency management, we protect our stakeholders from harm and offer guidance to school administrators to enhance school safety in a wide variety of situations."

DPS pays DPD $721,403 each year for the school resource officers.

According to the resolution, if the contract dissolved, these funds would be used for increasing the number of social workers, psychologists, restorative justice practitioners and mental/behavioral health professionals in the district.

