Jeffco Public Schools launches COVID-19 dashboard

The dashboard aims to alert parents and staff about all positive cases throughout the district.

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colorado — Jefferson County Schools has launched a new online dashboard where data surrounding cases of the novel coronavirus at schools across the district will be posted.

The dashboard does not include data for students who are learning remotely or those who attend charter schools within the district. Anyone who is seeking information about cases at those charter schools would need to reach out to them directly.

Available data includes the number of confirmed cases, active cases, and when students who have shifted to remote learning will be able to return to in-person learning. Users can search by school or an area within the district.

Current data as of Sept. 23 shows there are 47 active cases within JeffCo Schools. Just over half, or about 53% of those cases are at the high school level, the rest are split between middle and elementary schools.

The new school year began remotely in JeffCo but students returned to in-person learning on Sept. 8.

Shortly after the school year began Dr. Jason Glass left his role as superintendent to become Kentucky's Education Commissioner. He had been in the role for about three years and had helped draft the district's Restart plans amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Cherry Creek School District is also posting information about COVID-19 cases in schools on its website.