Some Denver students will continue remote learning through Nov. 6

Tuesday night, DPS announced most middle and high school students will start the second quarter with continued remote learning.

DENVER — Some Denver students will continue remote learning for a few more weeks.

Denver Public Schools (DPS) made the announcement Tuesday evening, citing a rise in local COVID-19 cases.

The district starts its second quarter next week, on Oct. 21. DPS initially hoped students from all grade levels would be able to resume in-person learning by that point. Tuesday night, DPS shared the latest guidance with teachers and families:

Elementary schools will open as planned to all grades next week.

Middle and high schools will not open for in-person and will continue in remote learning for most students for at least three weeks into the second quarter, through Friday, Nov. 6.

Secondary special-education center programs, newcomer centers and remote learning centers are an exception and will open for in-person at the start of the second quarter.

In an email to “Team DPS,” Superintendent Susana Cordova explained the decision:

“Our health partners assure us that elementary-aged students are at a significantly lower COVID risk, and we all know that remote learning presents special challenges for elementary students and their families. As a result, we feel confident right now in continuing with our plans to open elementary schools to all grades next week. We have the support of experts at Denver Health in that plan.”

She continues: