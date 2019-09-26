DENVER — America’s favorite dance show is preparing to hit the road for a nationwide tour in 2020.

“Dancing with the Stars – Live Tour 2020" will dance its way across the United States in its longest tour to date.

The tour will visit the Pikes Peak Center in Colorado Springs on Tuesday, March 17 and Paramount Theatre in Denver on Wednesday, March 18, 2020.

"Dancing with the Stars" Season 28 professional dancers set to appear on the tour include Brandon Armstrong, Lindsay Arnold, Alan Bersten, Witney Carson, Val Chmerkovskiy, Sasha Farber, Jenna Johnson, Gleb Savchenko, and Emma Slater.

The all-new production will wow audiences with every type of dance style seen on the hit television show including the Cha Cha, Foxtrot, Salsa, Tango - and everything in between. Tour organizers say audiences will experience the excitement, glamour and glitz they see in the ballroom live in their hometowns.

Tickets for “Dancing with the Stars – Live Tour 2020” are on sale now at AXS.com for the Colorado Springs date and Ticketmaster.com for the Denver show.

To get the full list of tour dates, visit DWTStour.com.

