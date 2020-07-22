x
775 warnings issued for mask violations in Denver

Denver Department of Public Health and Environment has also issued more than 12,000 warnings for violating the state's "safer-at-home" order.

DENVER — Denver has issued 775 warnings to date for violations of the city's mask or face covering requirement. 

The city has also issued 12,175 warnings for violating the "safer-at-home" order since the executive order went into effect in May, according to data from the Denver Department of Public Health and Environment (DDPHE).

DDPHE has given out a total of five citations to date for violations of the public health order, according to Tammy Vigil with DDPHE.

> Video above: Parenting hack: making your own masks with your kids.

Below is a list of the three businesses that were cited since the city went under the safer-at-home order:

  • Beta Night Club, near 19th and Blake streets — one on June 16 and the second citation on June 22.
  • Gymnastics Plus, 6180 E. Warren Ave. — on May 21.
  • Key Psychedelic Ripple Bar, 1700 N. Logan St. — on May 19, for on-site food consumption.

The fifth violation was a man, who was ticketed by park rangers for violating the closure of a park on July 5, according to Vigil.

Denver's mask requirement went into effect on May 6 in an effort to slow the spread of coronavirus in the city and county of Denver.

In March, Denver reported four businesses that were cited — one business twice — when the city was under the stay-at-home order, which was more restrictive than the current order. Those businesses were:

  • Game Stop, 757 E. 20th Avenue
  • Car Wash USA Express, 603 Santa Fe Drive
  • Appliance Factory Mattress Kingdom, 1045 Zuni St.
  • Hobby Lobby, 920 S. Monaco Parkway

