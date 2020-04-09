Bandimere Speedway files suit against state, Polis over health orders

Jefferson County Public Health announced legal action against the speedway following a large event earlier this week.

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. — The family that has owned and operated Bandimere Speedway in Morrison for decades has filed a lawsuit against the state and Gov. Jared Polis (D-Colorado) regarding public health orders put in place since the coronavirus pandemic.

9NEWS is working to update this story with details from the lawsuit.

They filed the suit Thursday, the same day Jefferson County Public Health (JCPH) announced that it filed suit against the speedway for a "blatant violation of public health orders” during Tuesday's “Stop the COVID Chaos” rally.

A crowd gathered at the racetrack for the rally in protest of the health orders. An event invitation described it as a chance to "celebrate God and country and the people of the great State of Colorado."

Right-wing activist Michelle Malkin posted a photo after the rally claiming that 5,500 people attended. Per health orders, Bandimere cannot host more than 175 people without plans being pre-approved through JCPH.

Supporters in attendance chose not to wear masks. Even though the event was held outside, Jefferson County still requires masks when proper social distancing cannot be maintained.

“JCPH notified Bandimere Speedway in advance of their ‘Stop the COVID Chaos’ event on Sept. 1 that large events, no matter their intent, remain subject to current Executive Orders and Public Health Orders as they are the law,” the department wrote in a news release.

Along with Malkin, Colorado House Minority Leader Patrick Neville (R-Castle Rock) spoke at the rally to criticize the orders issued by Polis, a Democrat. Neville previously attempted to sue the governor for a statewide mask order, but the Colorado Supreme Court declined to hear the case.

This was the second large event hosted by the speedway since the implementation of health rules in mid-March. Thousands of people attended a Fourth of July celebration, as well which also resulted in legal action.