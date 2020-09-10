Polis to give update on state's response to coronavirus pandemic

Watch the governor's briefing scheduled for 12:30 p.m. in the video player above or on the 9NEWS app or YouTube channel.

DENVER — Gov. Jared Polis is scheduled to give an update at 12:30 p.m. Friday from the Governor's Residence on the state's response to the coronavirus pandemic.

The governor is holding the briefing as Colorado's seven-day positivity rate and the number of hospitalizations continue to creep up.

Earlier this week, the governor expressed concern over what could happen if the trend isn't reversed before the holiday season, when less social distancing is expected.

> 9NEWS will live stream the event in the video player above, on 9NEWS streaming devices, on the 9NEWS YouTube page and on the 9NEWS app.

On Thursday, 256 COVID-19 patients were hospitalized in Colorado, which was the highest number since late July, according to data from the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE).

> Video above: Polis, health official express concern with the current COVID-19 trend on Tuesday.

The seven-day positivity rate on Thursday was 3.66%. On Tuesday, the reproductive number for the virus was at 1.25, which Polis said was not sustainable.

"You can be at 1.25 for a few weeks, but it is exponential," he said in his briefing on Tuesday. "You cannot be at the number for months at a time or you overwhelm your hospitals. Just like we did in July, we need a gut check."

According to the state's COVID-19 dial, no counties are at Safer Level 3, which would come with additional restrictions on businesses, houses of worship and community gatherings.