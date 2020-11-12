Denver's latest numbers still within Level Red on state's COVID dial

Denver has had 41,624 cumulative positive COVID-19 cases and 403 cumulative deaths from COVID-19.

DENVER — The City and County of Denver released the lastest numbers related to the coronavirus pandemic as it continues to fall within Level Red on the state's COVID-19 dial, indicating severe risk.

In order to move down to Level Orange, there must be a two-week cumulative incidence rate between 175 and 350, a two-week positivity average between 10% and 15% and decreasing or stable hospitalization levels for eight to 11 days.

As of Friday, Denver has had nine days of declining or stable hospitalizations, according to a release from the Colorado Joint Information Center (JIC).

The COVID-19 North Central Region has 14-day average of 915.9 hospitalizations, and a 7-day average of 76.5% ICU hospital bed capacity.

> Video above: COVID-19 headlines in Colorado on Dec. 11

Denver two-week cumulative incidence rate

Friday, Dec. 4: 941 average of new daily cases per 100,000 population

Saturday, Dec. 5: 941

Sunday, Dec. 6: 920

Monday: Dec. 7: 906

Tuesday, Dec. 8: 881

Wednesday, Dec. 9: 836

Thursday, Dec. 10: 809

Two-week average positivity rate

Friday, Dec. 4: 8.7%

Saturday, Dec. 5: 8.6%

Sunday, Dec. 6: 8.6%

Monday: Dec. 7: 8.6%

Tuesday, Dec. 8: 8.7%

Wednesday, Dec. 9: 8.7%

Thursday, Dec. 10: 8.6%

According to the JIC, Denver is also coordinating with the state on a plan for distributing a COVID-19 vaccine within its jurisdiction, and additional details will be provided in the coming days.

Some community testing sites closed on Friday due to inclement weather. The latest updates on testing sites can be found on Denver's website.

Denver has had 41,624 cumulative positive COVID-19 cases and 403 cumulative deaths from COVID-19.

The Denver Department of Public Health and Environment (DDPHE) also encourages residents to take the following precautions during the holiday season: