Denver's latest numbers still within Level Red on state's COVID dial

DENVER — The City and County of Denver released the lastest numbers related to the coronavirus pandemic as it continues to fall within Level Red on the state's COVID-19 dial, indicating severe risk.
In order to move down to Level Orange, there must be a two-week cumulative incidence rate between 175 and 350, a two-week positivity average between 10% and 15% and decreasing or stable hospitalization levels for eight to 11 days.
As of Friday, Denver has had nine days of declining or stable hospitalizations, according to a release from the Colorado Joint Information Center (JIC).
The COVID-19 North Central Region has 14-day average of 915.9 hospitalizations, and a 7-day average of 76.5% ICU hospital bed capacity.
Denver two-week cumulative incidence rate
- Friday, Dec. 4: 941 average of new daily cases per 100,000 population
- Saturday, Dec. 5: 941
- Sunday, Dec. 6: 920
- Monday: Dec. 7: 906
- Tuesday, Dec. 8: 881
- Wednesday, Dec. 9: 836
- Thursday, Dec. 10: 809
Two-week average positivity rate
- Friday, Dec. 4: 8.7%
- Saturday, Dec. 5: 8.6%
- Sunday, Dec. 6: 8.6%
- Monday: Dec. 7: 8.6%
- Tuesday, Dec. 8: 8.7%
- Wednesday, Dec. 9: 8.7%
- Thursday, Dec. 10: 8.6%
According to the JIC, Denver is also coordinating with the state on a plan for distributing a COVID-19 vaccine within its jurisdiction, and additional details will be provided in the coming days.
Some community testing sites closed on Friday due to inclement weather. The latest updates on testing sites can be found on Denver's website.
Denver has had 41,624 cumulative positive COVID-19 cases and 403 cumulative deaths from COVID-19.
The Denver Department of Public Health and Environment (DDPHE) also encourages residents to take the following precautions during the holiday season:
- Limit social gatherings to those you live with. Don’t mix households.
- Enjoy outdoor dining only with members of your household. Indoor dining is not allowed. You can also order takeout and delivery of food and beverages. Alcohol takeout and curbside service closes by 10 p.m., and alcohol delivery from restaurants and bars closes by 2 a.m. Bars remain closed.
- Be cautious when consuming alcohol. Alcohol may alter judgment and make it more difficult to practice COVID-19 safety measures.
- Shop during non-peak hours – generally, when stores first open, use curbside service or call ahead to find out if what you need is available, shop online or at outdoor markets. Retail is limited to 50% occupancy. Also, shop only with people from your household, keep 6 feet from others, wear your face covering, and wash or sanitize your hands often. Please support our local businesses whenever possible.
- Hold virtual office parties. Encourage co-workers to dress up according to the theme of the holiday. Offices are limited to 10% occupancy.
- Visit Santa Claus online since kids can’t see him in-person this year.
- Avoid Christmas caroling because the virus is spread through small droplets and aerosols released into the air. If you do want to carol, please do so only with members of your own household and wear a mask.
- Stay home and avoid others if you are sick.
