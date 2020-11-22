2 free COVID testing sites open in Lone Tree, Golden

Douglas and Jefferson counties are opening the sites this weekend as both counties move to the "severe risk" level on the state's COVID-19 dial.

DENVER — Douglas and Jefferson counties are opening free COVID-19 testing sites this weekend as both the number of cases and the need for testing continues to increase across the Denver metro area.

Both sites, in Lone Tree and Golden, are opening in partnership with the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE).

The Lone Tree site is at Canvas Credit Union, 10000 Park Meadows Dr. It opened Saturday and will operate from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily. The site will be closed on Thanksgiving Day and Christmas Day, according a press release.

There will be no insurance requirements at the Douglas County testing site, and testing is free, the release says.

The Golden site opened Sunday at the Jefferson County Fairgrounds, 15200 W. 6th Ave. Frontage Rd. It will operate from noon to 8 p.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays, and 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. every other day.

Walk-ins are welcome but people are encouraged to pre-register on the county's website. The site can perform at least 2,000 tests per day, and results are expected in two to three days, according to Jefferson County Public Health (JCPH).

JCPH also will have a mobile COVID-19 testing van that will be traveling throughout Jeffco mountain communities as well as in neighboring counties.

“We know that the sooner someone knows they have COVID-19, the sooner they can take important steps to prevent disease spread, like isolating at home and notifying their close contacts," said Dr. Margaret Huffman director of Community Health Services at JCPH, in a press release. "These new testing sites will help more people know if they have the virus sooner, which will help our community in the fight against COVID-19.”

There are more than 50 free community testing sites across the state. A list of locations can be found here.