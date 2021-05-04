Jeffco no longer requires masks in public outdoor spaces

Jefferson County Public Health made the change effective Monday due to the county's progress on COVID-19 vaccinations.

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. — Jefferson County Public Health (JCPH) relaxed the county's mask order on Monday so that masks are no longer required in outdoor public spaces.

The health department made the change, effective immediately, due to the county's progress with getting residents vaccinated against COVID-19, according to a JCPH press release.

The amended public health order will remain in effect until May 6 unless it's changed or rescinded before then, JCPH said. The county's indoor face-covering requirement remained in effect.

The amended public health order can be read here.

"While we're at a place where we can remove the outdoor mask requirements, we are asking our residents and visitors to continue wearing their masks indoors a bit longer so we can stay on the right path," said Dr. Dawn Comstock, JCPH executive director, in the release. "After vaccination, masking and social distancing remain the most effective weapons we have against COVID-19 transmission."

> Video above: Mask order extended, but with some leniency.

As of April 2, 27.3% of Jefferson County residents were fully vaccinated and another 18.3% were partially vaccinated, according to JCPH. The county's seven-day positivity rate was 4.5% on April 1, the most recent data available.

According to the amended Jeffco public health order, which supersedes the statewide executive order on face coverings:

People age 11 and older must wear a mask that covers the nose and mouth in indoor public spaces where 6 feet of distancing from non-household members can't be maintained, regardless of the number of people in the space or their vaccination status.

People must wear a mask while using public transportation such as airplanes, trains, buses, taxis and ride-share vehicles.

JCPH recommended that individuals with underlying health conditions or who engage in high-risk activities continue wearing a mask outdoors.

"Each individual should assess their risk level when they are outside, and I hope people will have a mask handy in their pocket when in outdoor public spaces so it is easily accessible whenever they find themselves in a higher-risk scenario," Comstock said.