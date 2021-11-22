WATCH LIVE: Jeffco health officials holding meeting on possible new mask order

The virtual public meeting starts at 11 a.m. to consider COVID-19 mitigation strategies, including a requirement of masks indoors.

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. — The Jefferson County Board of Health is holding a special meeting Monday morning to consider a new mask requirement for those 2 years old and older in public indoor spaces.

The Board of Health meeting starts at 11 a.m., and the draft of the mandate for COVID-19 mitigation strategies, including a mask requirement, is available to read here.

The Board of Health also sent a letter to Gov. Jared Polis last week stressing the need for statewide action amid a surge of COVID-19 hospitalizations. The letter asked the governor to implement a temporary executive order requiring face coverings in indoor public spaces and to discuss new ways to increase the state's vaccination rate.

"Masking has been shown to be an effective measure to curb the spread of COVID-19/Delta Variant," according to the letter. "This is extremely important given the upcoming holiday seasons where both local and out of state families and friends will gather for indoor activities."

According to the draft of the county order:

The order would go info effect at midnight on Nov. 24 and would remain in effect "at all times Jefferson County is in Substantial or High Transmission."

Face coverings would be required in all indoor public spaces except for businesses or facilities that are Approved Fully Vaccinated. That means the facility or business submitted and received approval from Jefferson County Public Health for an exception to the order and must display a sign saying only fully vaccinated individuals with proof of vaccination can enter.

The order would apply to everyone over the age of 2, unless they cannot medically tolerate a face covering.

It would also apply to public transportation, including school buses.